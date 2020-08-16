STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Sport

'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter

Published: 16th August 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 11:51 AM  

This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
1 / 17
SHIKHAR DHAWAN: 'Captain. Leader. Legend. Thanks Mahi bhai for everything you have done for the country!'
2 / 17
JASPRIT BUMRAH: 'You’ve been a friend and a guide on the field and off it. I’ve learnt so many valuable lessons by simply watching you be & I am glad I got to be a part of your professional journey. Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mahi Bhai, thank you for the memories'
3 / 17
RAVI ASHWIN: 'The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. '
4 / 17
CHAHAL: 'Mahi bhai you have given me and billions of people memories that we can never forget. You’re not just an Inspiration but you’re an emotion felt and dealt by every audience of this game. It was an honour playing alongside you. Thank you & all the best for your 2nd innings.'
5 / 17
RAVI JADEJA: 'Elder brother, mentor, captain and above all a legend of the game. Learnt so much from you skipper. The game will miss you Blue heart'
6 / 17
DINESH KARTHIK: 'This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey. I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white ball cricket. Good luck with your second innings in life , I’m sure you’ll have a lot of surprises for us there too'
7 / 17
KULDEEP YADAV: 'An experience of a lifetime. Playing with you has been an honour. So many learnings on and off the field.Thank you for all the guidance,you helped me became a better cricketer and improved my game.Cherish all the moments together and will miss you. Best wishes @msdhoni'
8 / 17
HARDIK PANDYA: 'There’s only one #MSDhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me'
9 / 17
RISHABH PANT: 'A little boy had a dream of batting on the other end of the pitch with you. That little boy’s dream came true Star-struck Learning from you and being close to you has been the highest privilege. India will always be proud of @msdhoni Enjoy the journey ahead Mahi bhai'
10 / 17
CHETESHWAR PUJARA: 'Thank you @msdhoni bhai for your contribution to Indian cricket, and the mentorship over the years. Congratulations on a remarkable career, and best wishes for the journey ahead!'
11 / 17
AJINKYA RAHANE: 'Thanks for everything Mahi Bhai...you will always be special for me, have learnt so much from you! Always wishing you the best!'
12 / 17
KL RAHUL: 'No words will ever be enough. Thank you Mahi bhai, for your patience, your guidance and constant support. You are and will always be an inspiration and the reason so many of us believed in our dreams. 7 forever.'
13 / 17
UMESH YADAV: 'Thank you Mahi bhai for everything you have done for us. The game is going to miss you'
14 / 17
SHAMI: 'To the man, the leader from whom I've learnt so much, thank you Mahi bhai for always being there for me and guiding me throughout.'
15 / 17
ROHIT SHARMA: 'One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricketClapping hands signHis impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss'
16 / 17
VIRAT KOHLI: 'Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart......but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you.'
17 / 17
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni retirement MS Dhoni Retirement Mahendra Singh Dhoni Indian cricket team Team India Twitter Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp