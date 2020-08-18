STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others

Published: 18th August 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 10:16 PM  

The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
INZAMAM-UL-HAQ: 'He is in my mind one of the greatest cricket captains India has produced. A true match-winner against whom I enjoyed playing against a lot.'
RASHID LATIF: 'Fantastic player and captain. He had this knack for reading the game so accurately and using his players accordingly for every situation and he was the perfect match finisher.He used to read the situation so well and finish accordingly. The criticism against him after last year's World Cup's semi-final was unjustified as he tried his best in difficult circumstances.'
MUDASSAR NAZAR: 'I first saw him when I was coaching in Kenya. There was a triangular tournament in Nairobi and Dhoni scored back-to-back centuries. But even then I never knew he would go on to leave such a big impact on Indian and world cricket.'
MUHAMMAD YOUSUF: 'He batted at different positions and he always delivered. I remember his innings in the 2011 World Cup final. It was a masterstroke the way he promoted himself in the batting order and hit the winning six.'
MOHSIN KHAN: 'His balancing act was so impressive. The way he led the senior players, gave them respect and kept the calm in the dressing room. The way he picked and then backed so many young players who have eventually become world class performers for India including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.'
MOIN KHAN: 'Personally, I find him to be a very exciting and class player who fits the description of an impact-player perfectly. He really came through for India and he deserves all credit for the way he set the example with his bowling, batting and fielding.'
SHAHID AFRIDI: 'One of the true legends of the game and one of the greatest captains.'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp