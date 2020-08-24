STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more

Published: 24th August 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 02:13 PM  

PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
1 / 10
Robert Lewandowski
Most Goals: Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 15 (Photo | AP)
2 / 10
Angel Di Maria
Most Assists: Angel Di Maria, PSG: 6 (Photo | AP)
3 / 10
Robert Lewandowski
Most Assists: Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 6 (Photo | AP)
4 / 10
Kimmich
Most Touches: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich: 867 (Photo | AP)
5 / 10
Mats Hummels
Most Interceptions: Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund: 30 (Photo | AFP)
6 / 10
Manuel Neuer
Most Clean Sheets: Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich: 6 (Photo | AFP)
7 / 10
Most Key Passes: Toni Kroos, Real Madrid: 26 (Photo | AFP)
8 / 10
Marquinhos
Most Blocks: Marquinhos, PSG: 27 (Photo | AP)
9 / 10
Andrew Robertson defender Virgil van Dijk
Most Clearances: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool: 66 (Photo | AFP)
10 / 10
TAGS
Champions League UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich Angel Di Maria PSG Robert Lewandowski Toni Kroos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp