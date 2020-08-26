STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain

Published: 26th August 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 03:20 PM  

According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
1 / 17
#INTER MILAN: Managed by Antonio Conte, Inter successfully landed the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Christian Eriksen in recent times. (Photo | AP)
2 / 17
messi free kick
Messi was fed up of driving Barcelona to safety alone time after time as the side lost its quality - a big reason for his mounting displeasure at Nou Camp. Inter squad got the depth to make sure the attackers won't be bothered by lack of supply from the back. There is no need for extraordinary one-man shows at San Siro as there is enough firepower in all departments. (Photo | AP)
3 / 17
Buffon with Cristiano Ronaldo | AP
The Europa League finalists are desperate to end Juventus' decade-long monopoly over the Serie A. The club seem to be working out the right plan as the league went to a photo finish this season after a long time. Signing Messi could further increase their chance to dethrone Juve as the uncontested champions who signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018. (Photo | AP)
4 / 17
The recent changes in the Italian tax law have made it possible for clubs to dream big once again and Inter's Chinese owners Suning Holdings can surely afford an Alpha player or two. There is an unconfirmed report that club president Steven Zhang has already held talks with Messi's representatives. (Photo | AP)
5 / 17
MANCHESTER CITY (ENGLAND): Let's start with the obvious. Manchester City can afford to bring Lionel Messi on board. With a family fortune worth at least $1 trillion, City's Sheikh Mansour is the second wealthiest owner in Premier League.
6 / 17
Under the current scenario, two factors could work in favour of Manchester City. First, The English side's current manager Pep Guardiola is a mentor figure to Messi, who had a highly successful stint with Barcelona in the early years of this decade. Pep's Barca was considered one of the best teams in the history of the game and Messi was a crucial part of all the golden-run that lasted four years. (Photo | AP)
7 / 17
Second, Manchester City's iconic forward Sergio Aguero is Messi's wingman at the international level and the duo goes a long way back in the white and blue colour of Argentina. His understanding and camaraderie with Sergio could ease pressure not just on the field but inside the locker room as well. After all, who won't like a tense-free start?
8 / 17
#PSG (FRANCE): Just like City, PSG can lure Messi showing the presence of his friends and former teammates. Messi's uneasiness with the Barca management began when they decided to sell Neymar to PSG for a world-record sum. The MSN (Messi-Suarez-Neymar) trio was in full throttle before the Brazilian left Spain. Things slowly started going downhill for the Catalan side ever since. (Photo | AFP)
9 / 17
messi and di maria
Apart from Neymar, the French champions are home to Angel Di Maria - Messi's international teammate for over a decade. L Paredes and M Icardi are the other Argentines in the squad. (Photo | AFP)
10 / 17
messi and di maria
But will PSG make a move? PSG paid the two biggest transfer fees in history to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in 2017 and it is a wonder it has taken them this long to reach a Champions League semi-final again, 25 years after their first and last appearance. (Photo | AP)
11 / 17
PSG
Owned by Qatar Sports Investments, there is no doubt that the UCL finalists can match Messi's demands financially and would definitely go ahead if he is willing to make a move. (Photo | AP)
12 / 17
#MANCHESTER UNITED (ENGLAND) According to Spanish media Cuatro, City's local rival Manchester United are also interested in landing the 33-year-old. The former European champions, who boast a tremendous football legacy is owned by the Glazer family who isn't reluctant to spend big at the right time. (Photo | AP)
13 / 17
Alex Ferguson knew of Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to join Real Madrid and this was key in the transfer to go through.
Cristiano Ronaldo played for United before making a then world-record switch to Real Madrid, officially kick-starting the age of the GOAT debate. A bit of Messi magic could increase the Red Devils' chance of regaining the prominence that they have lost in recent times following the exit of Sir Alex Ferguson. (Photo | AP)
14 / 17
messi and ronaldo
#JUVENTUS: It is too good to be real. Cristiano Ronaldo heading a curly Leo Messi corner past the keeper... A tidy from the Portuguese international finding that gifted right leg for an easy finish... (Photo | AFP)
15 / 17
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match. (Photo | AFP)
Juventus can afford a Lionel Messi despite owning a Cristiano Ronaldo already. Having spent $163 million on Ronaldo along with having the likes of Dybala, De Ligt and Alexandro haven't put them in a hard spot financially. Photo | AFP)
16 / 17
Juventus
Old Lady's quest for European glory remain unfulfilled despite maintaining a star-studded squad and they won't mind making another expensive gamble. The question they might give a long thought before making a move is the impacts of hosting two superegos under the same roof could bring to the dressing room. (Photo | AP)
17 / 17
Lionel Messi Barcelona PSG Messi Inter Milan Manchester City football transfers Juventus
