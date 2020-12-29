Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test

FORMER INDIAN CRICKETER BISHAN SINGH BEDI: 36 all out was terribly ‘freakish’ but an 8 wicket win is not ... I hope Indians can forget both ... one as a nightmare & the other as nothing to float on cloud nine ... still 2 more Tests to go..& plenty of work to do..stay calm Fellas as your Captain Ajinkya Rahane & ‘think’ how to outwit OZ! (Photo | PTI)

