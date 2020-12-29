STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Sport

Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test

Published: 29th December 2020 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:08 PM  

Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions.
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
1 / 22
Indian Batting Legend Sachin Tendulkar
INDIAN BATTING LEGEND SACHIN TENDULKAR: To win a Test match without Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 22
India skipper Virat Kohli
INDIAN SKIPPER VIRAT KOHLI: What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 22
Indian opener Rohit Sharma
INDIAN BATSMAN ROHIT SHARMA: Fantastic win for Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch BCCI. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 22
Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir
FORMER INDIAN OPENER GAUTAM GAMBHIR: Stunning performance India! (Photo | PTI)
5 / 22
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman
FORMER INDIAN BATSMAN VVS LAXMAN: Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 22
Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi
FORMER INDIAN CRICKETER BISHAN SINGH BEDI: 36 all out was terribly ‘freakish’ but an 8 wicket win is not ... I hope Indians can forget both ... one as a nightmare & the other as nothing to float on cloud nine ... still 2 more Tests to go..& plenty of work to do..stay calm Fellas as your Captain Ajinkya Rahane & ‘think’ how to outwit OZ! (Photo | PTI)
7 / 22
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina
FORMER INDIAN BATSMAN SURESH RAINA: Congratulations Team India on a fantastic comeback. Ajinkya Rahane's great captaincy lead to an incredible win. Shubman Gill well done, Way to go! (Photo | PTI)
8 / 22
Former England captain Michael Vaughan
FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN MICHAEL VAUGHAN: Congrats India..Winning against the odds is always special..Has to be the best all-round performance by a Captain we have witnessed for many many years..Well done Ajinkya Rahane.. also Shubman Gill is going to be a star.. (Photo | AFP)
9 / 22
Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar
FORMER INDIAN BATSMAN SANJAY MANJREKAR: After the 42, India went onto lose the next Test by an innings and 78 runs. After 36 India go onto win the next Test. Wow! It’s a historic win because it came after a historic loss. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 22
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh
FORMER INDIAN ALL-ROUNDER YUVRAJ SINGH: A captains Hundred points symbol solid, gritty and calm just like his personality Ajinkya Rahane sharp mind in field setting as well! Ravindra Jadeja looking great how good has he become batting lower down the order of India! Great start for Shubman Gill! We are looking good for a decent lead. (Photo | PTI)
11 / 22
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag
FORMER INDIAN OPENER VIRENDER SEHWAG: A really special win at the MCG. Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the front, the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. (Photo | PTI)
12 / 22
Indian pacer Mohammad Shami
INDIAN PACER MOHAMMAD SHAMI: Congratulations boys well done, great show by all the boys special Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja ye hui na baat maza aa gaya. waiting for next match Team India. (Photo | AP)
13 / 22
Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar
INDIAN BATTING GREAT SUNIL GAVASKAR: This win actually shows a new India.. an India who is always looking to be positive, an India who is wanting to battle again, and that is so, so heartening to see. (Photo | PTI)
14 / 22
Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold
FORMER SRI LANKA ALL-ROUNDER RUSSEL ARNOLD: Congratulations BCCI. Well led and you do have to really take note of how good the Indian bowling unit is. Well done. (Photo | Russel Arnold Twitter)
15 / 22
Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody
FORMER AUSTRALIAN CRICKETER TOM MOODY: Stunning response from India after the 1st Test, Australia's top order have been horribly exposed, some tough decisions required. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)
16 / 22
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan
FORMER INDIAN ALL-ROUNDER IRFAN PATHAN: Comebacks are always harder but team India did it with class. Debuts impressed me a lot in the recent times. Use them wisely. Support them when needed. They can have a great impact going forward for the Indian cricket. (Photo | PTI)
17 / 22
Former India speedster RP Singh
FORMER INDIAN PACER RP SINGH: This win was Indian team is a bit similar like our Perth Test win in 2008. No one gave us a chance. Such comebacks against all odds are always memorable, especially in Australia. (Photo | AFP)
18 / 22
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif
FORMER INDIAN BATSMAN MOHAMMAD KAIF: Thanks Ajinkya, you didn't just give us a memorable Test win, you also gave us hope at the end of a difficult year. Your team, especially Siraj and Gill, help us dream of a great 2021. No one should dare to write off the Indian cricket team ever. (Photo | AFP)
19 / 22
Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli
FORMER INDIAN BATSMAN VINOD KAMBLI: Haar ke jeetne wale ko hi kehte hai sikandar! Brilliant display of cricket by Team India here after the horrific last Test. Kudos to the boys! Aise hi aage badhte raho! (Photo | PTI)
20 / 22
Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha
FORMER INDIAN SPINNER PRAGYAN OJHA: Brilliant Team India. (Photo | PTI)
21 / 22
Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar
FORMER INDIAN CRICKETER ROHAN GAVASKAR: Can go back to sleep happy. (Photo | PTI)
22 / 22
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia Second Test India vs Australia Boxing Day Test Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Sanjay Manjrekar Michael Vaughan Sunil Gavaskar
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp