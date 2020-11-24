STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team

Published: 24th November 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 02:43 PM  

World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick.
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
1 / 12
Sachin Tendulkar
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)
2 / 12
Virender Sehwag
Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag (Photo | PTI)
3 / 12
Virat Kohli
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)
4 / 12
Rahul Dravid
Former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid (Photo | AFP)
5 / 12
Yuvraj Singh
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (Photo | PTI)
6 / 12
MS Dhoni
Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
7 / 12
Javagal Srinath
Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath (Photo | EPS)
8 / 12
Zaheer Khan
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan (Photo | PTI)
9 / 12
Jasprit Bumrah
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)
10 / 12
Anil Kumble
Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble (Photo | AP)
11 / 12
Harbhajan Singh
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)
12 / 12
