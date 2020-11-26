STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Sport

RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'

Published: 26th November 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:55 AM  

Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine football legend is a poster boy of South American socialism. Here is a glimpse at the political lineage of the late icon.
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine football legend is a poster boy of South American socialism. Here is a glimpse at the political lineage of the late icon. (Photo | AFP)
1 / 14
Maradona had a tattoo of Argentine-born revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara on his right shoulder. An integral part of the Cuban revolution and close aide of Fidel Castro, Che was killed by US-backed Bolivian forces in 1967 during his attempt to ignite rebellion in the country. The football great reportedly likened himself to Guevara and declared the revolutionary his hero.
Maradona had a tattoo of Argentine-born Marxist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara on his right shoulder. An integral part of the Cuban revolution and close aide of Fidel Castro, Che was killed by US-backed Bolivian forces in 1967 during his attempt to ignite rebellion in the country. The football great reportedly likened himself to Guevara and declared the revolutionary his hero. (Photo | AP)
2 / 14
“Where do you get your sense of justice?” Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica asked Maradona in a documentary about his life. The Argentine's answer was as follows: “I just had to raise my voice after seeing the world, from visiting Cuba, reading Che Guevara.”
“Where do you get your sense of justice?” Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica asked Maradona in a documentary about his life. The Argentine's answer was as follows: “I just had to raise my voice after seeing the world, from visiting Cuba, reading Che Guevara.” (Photo | AP)
3 / 14
Che's comrade Fidel too, was Maradona's ally. Though they have met earlier, the two started sharing a bond in the early 2000s when the latter reached out to Cuba seeking help for his addiction issues. (Photo |AP)
Che's comrade Fidel too, was Maradona's ally. Though they have met earlier, the two started sharing a bond in the early 2000s when the latter reached out to Cuba seeking help for his addiction issues. (Photo | AFP)
4 / 14
'He opened Cuba's doors to me when clinics in Argentina were slamming them shut because they didn't want the death of Maradona on their hands,' Maradona was quoted as saying. (Photo | AFP)
'He opened Cuba's doors to me when clinics in Argentina were slamming them shut because they didn't want the death of Maradona on their hands,' Maradona was quoted as saying. (Photo | AFP)
5 / 14
Fidel Castro with Diego Maradona | AFP
When Fidel Castro passed away in 2016, Maradona was devastated. 'I wept uncontrollably. After my father, it's the deepest sorrow I know,' he was quoted as saying. The Argentine had tattooed the Cuban leader on his left leg. (Photo | AFP)
6 / 14
Maradona's allegiance to the Latin American Leftwing isn't limited to Cuba. He was greatly inspired by Venezuela's Bolivarian revolution spearheaded by Hugo Chavez. Maradona was an ardent supporter of Chavez's radical plans to redistribute income and education to the underprivileged. (Photo | AFP)
Maradona's allegiance to the Latin American Leftwing isn't limited to Cuba. He was greatly inspired by Venezuela's Bolivarian revolution spearheaded by Hugo Chavez. Maradona was an ardent supporter of Chavez's radical plans to redistribute income and education to the underprivileged. (Photo | AFP)
7 / 14
'We are Chavistas until death, Long live the revolution,” El Diego was once quoted as saying.
'We are Chavistas until death, Long live the revolution,” El Diego was once quoted as saying. (Photo | AP)
8 / 14
Maradona's support to the socialist regime was intact even after Chavez's demise. When his successor Nicolas Maduro was battling anti-government protests across Venezuela, he stood behind the United Socialist Party unmoved. (Photo | AP)
Maradona's support to the socialist regime was intact even after Chavez's demise. When his successor Nicolas Maduro was battling anti-government protests across Venezuela, he stood behind the United Socialist Party unmoved. (Photo | AP)
9 / 14
In 2017, 'When Maduro orders, I am dressed as a soldier for a free Venezuela, to fight against the imperialism and those who want to take our flags, which is the most sacred thing we have,” Maradona wrote in 2017.
'When Maduro orders, I am dressed as a soldier for a free Venezuela, to fight against the imperialism and those who want to take our flags, which is the most sacred thing we have,” Maradona wrote in 2017. (Photo | AP)
10 / 14
Maradona's love for the Leftist regimes also meant dislike for the 'capitalist USA.' According to Reuters, on a talk show hosted by Chavez, Diego once declared that he 'hate everything that comes from the United States. I hate it with all my strength.'
Maradona's love for the Leftist regimes also meant dislike for the 'capitalist USA.' According to Reuters, on a talk show hosted by Chavez, Diego once declared that he 'hate everything that comes from the United States. I hate it with all my strength.' (Photo | AP)
11 / 14
Maradona, who now coaches Mexican second division side Dorados, amused everyone at an age of 12 and became part of Los Cebollitas (The Little Onions), the junior team of Argentinos Juniors. He named Brazilian playmaker Rivelino, along with Manchester United and England legend George Best among his inspirations. (File | AFP)
During his Vatican visit in 2000, Maradona asked Pope John Paul II why the Vatican is holding on to its gold ceilings instead of selling them if they wish to help the poor. (Photo | AFP)
12 / 14
Maradona, who operated in number ten position throughout his career, was the first player in football history to set the world record transfer fee twice. He was transferred to Barcelona in 1982 for a then world record USD 7.6 million. In 1984, he joined Italian side Napoli and broke his previous highest transfer fee record by getting signed for USD 10.48 million. (File | AP)
Maradona was also critical of Israeli occupational force in Gaza. Amidst rumours of signing a deal with the Palestinian football body to coach the national team, the World Cup winner in 2018 said that he is a Palestinian in his heart. (Photo | AP)
13 / 14
Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is also a Leftist, remembered Maradona as 'a person who felt and fought for the humble, the best football player in the world.' 'H he loved Bolivia very much. He was a great friend of just causes. Not only the world's football mourns him, but also the people of the world,' TeleSUR quoted him as saying.
Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is also a Leftist, remembered Maradona as 'a person who felt and fought for the humble, the best football player in the world.' 'H he loved Bolivia very much. He was a great friend of just causes. Not only the world's football mourns him, but also the people of the world,' TeleSUR quoted him as saying. (Photo | AP)
14 / 14
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Argentina Socialism Fidel Castro Communism Hugo Chavez Diego Maradona Che Guevara left wing Maradona death RIP Maradona
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp