RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'

Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is also a Leftist, remembered Maradona as 'a person who felt and fought for the humble, the best football player in the world.' 'H he loved Bolivia very much. He was a great friend of just causes. Not only the world's football mourns him, but also the people of the world,' TeleSUR quoted him as saying. (Photo | AP)

