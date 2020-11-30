STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Sport

Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs

Published: 30th November 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 03:54 PM  

As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket.
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
1 / 24
Former Indian skipper Ajit Wadekar
NAME: Ajit Wadekar | YEAR: 1974 | PLAYED: 2 | WON: 0 | LOST: 2 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 00.00% (Photo | EPS)
2 / 24
Former Indian skipper Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan
NAME: Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan | YEAR: 1975–1979 | PLAYED: 7 | WON: 1 | LOST: 6 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 14.28% (Photo | EPS)
3 / 24
Former Indian skipper Bishen Singh Bedi
NAME: Bishen Singh Bedi | YEAR: 1975–1978 | PLAYED: 4 | WON: 1 | LOST: 3 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 25.00% (Photo | EPS)
4 / 24
Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar
NAME: Sunil Gavaskar | YEAR: 1980–1985 | PLAYED: 37 | WON: 14 | LOST: 21 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 2 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 40.00% (Photo | EPS)
5 / 24
Former Indian skipper Gundappa Viswanath
NAME: Gundappa Viswanath | YEAR: 1980 | PLAYED: 1 | WON: 0 | LOST: 1 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 00.00% (Photo | PTI)
6 / 24
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev
NAME: Kapil Dev | YEAR: 1982–1992 | PLAYED: 74 | WON: 39 | LOST: 33 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 2 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 54.16% (Photo | EPS)
7 / 24
Former Indian skipper Syed Kirmani
NAME: Syed Kirmani | YEAR: 1983 | PLAYED: 1 | WON: 0 | LOST: 1 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 00.00% (Photo | EPS)
8 / 24
Former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri
NAME: Ravi Shastri | YEAR: 1986–1991 | PLAYED: 11 | WON: 4 | LOST: 7 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 36.36% (Photo | EPS)
9 / 24
Former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar
NAME: Dilip Vengsarkar | YEAR: 1987–1988 | PLAYED: 18 | WON: 8 | LOST: 10 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 44.44% (Photo | EPS)
10 / 24
Former Indian skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth
NAME: Krishnamachari Srikkanth | YEAR: 1989 | PLAYED: 13 | WON: 4 | LOST: 8 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 1 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 33.33% (Photo | EPS)
11 / 24
Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin
NAME: Mohammad Azharuddin | YEAR: 1989–1999 | PLAYED: 174 | WON: 90 | LOST: 76 | TIED: 2 | NO RESULT: 6 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 53.57% (Photo | AFP)
12 / 24
Former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar
NAME: Sachin Tendulkar | YEAR: 1996–1999 | PLAYED: 73 | WON: 23 | LOST: 43 | TIED: 1 | NO RESULT: 6 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 35.07% (Photo | AFP)
13 / 24
Former Indian skipper Ajay Jadeja
NAME: Ajay Jadeja | YEAR: 1998–1999 | PLAYED: 13 | WON: 8 | LOST: 5 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 61.53% (Photo | EPS)
14 / 24
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly
NAME: Sourav Ganguly | YEAR: 1999-2005 | PLAYED: 146 | WON: 76 | LOST: 65 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 5 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 53.90% (Photo | AFP)
15 / 24
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid
NAME: Rahul Dravid | YEAR: 2000–2007 | PLAYED: 79 | WON: 42 | LOST: 33 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 4 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 56.00% (Photo | AFP)
16 / 24
Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble
NAME: Anil Kumble | YEAR: 2001 | PLAYED: 1 | WON: 1 | LOST: 0 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 100.00% (Photo | AP)
17 / 24
Former Indian skipper Virender Sehwag
NAME: Virender Sehwag | YEAR: 2003–2011 | PLAYED: 12 | WON: 7 | LOST: 5 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 58.33% (Photo | AP)
18 / 24
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni
NAME: MS Dhoni | YEAR: 2007–2018 | PLAYED: 200 | WON: 110 | LOST: 74 | TIED: 5 | NO RESULT: 11 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 59.52% (Photo | AP)
19 / 24
Former Indian skipper Suresh Raina
NAME: Suresh Raina | YEAR: 2010 | PLAYED: 12 | WON: 6 | LOST: 5 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 1 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 54.54% (Photo | PTI)
20 / 24
Former Indian skipper Gautam Gambhir
NAME: Gautam Gambhir | YEAR: 2010-2011 | PLAYED: 6 | WON: 6 | LOST: 0 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 100.00% (Photo | AP)
21 / 24
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli
NAME: Virat Kohli | YEAR: 2013–Present | PLAYED: 89 | WON: 62 | LOST: 24 | TIED: 1 | NO RESULT: 2 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 71.83% (Photo | PTI)
22 / 24
Former Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane
NAME: Ajinkya Rahane | YEAR: 2015 | PLAYED: 3 | WON: 3 | LOST: 0 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 100.00% (Photo | PTI)
23 / 24
Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma
NAME: Rohit Sharma | YEAR: 2017–2019 | PLAYED: 10 | WON: 8 | LOST: 2 | TIED: 0 | NO RESULT: 0 | WIN PERCENTAGE: 80.00% (Photo | PTI)
24 / 24
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Kapil Dev Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid Sunil Gavaskar Mohammad Azharuddin indian cricket captains India ODI Captains India ODI Skippers
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp