STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Sport

El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou

Published: 25th October 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 07:11 PM  

El CLasico, Barcelona's Sergio Busquets fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga (Photo | AP)
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
1 / 7
JORDI ALBA - 7: Coming back from an injury, Alba was brilliant on the left flank and cause perennial headache to Mandy and co. The way he set up Ansu Fati's equilizer explains tons about how an experienced player's presence can change game narratives. (Twitter Photo)
2 / 7
Luka Modric | AP
LUKA MODRIC - 7: Impact player of the day. The Ballon D'Or winner came in as a substitute and sealed Real Madrid's victory with no time remaining. The way he shook the net beating Neto who came charging and the two defenders backing him near the post was a moment of magic! (Photo | AP)
3 / 7
Sergino Dest |AP
SERGINO DEST - 7: One of the best performers among Barcelona, the young American outperformed Vinicius Jr and made promising runs forward. Dest was certain of what he was doing throughout his time on the pitch and with a tinge of luck, could have changed the tide for his side. (Photo | AP)
4 / 7
Fedrico Valverde | AP
FEDRICO VALVERDE - 7: The Uruguayan put Real Madrid in front just five minutes after kick-off and remained rock-solid in the midfield. He was not only composed but cunning too, making himself available to Karim Benzema to shoot the through ball at when the opportunity came knocking. (Photo | AP)
5 / 7
Sergio Ramos| AP
SERGIO RAMOS - 8: The talismanic captain of the Los Blancos is so scary for the opposition that Lenglet's subconscious won't let him go off Ramos shirt. Ramos not only earned and converted the spot-kick but kept Leo Messi and co at bay from causing Courtois problems. The way he stopped Messi's solo run into the goal area was another exhibition of power defending. (Photo | AP)
6 / 7
Toni Kroos during El Clasico
TONI KROOS - 8: The sniper was sharp as always in the middle, commanding Real's pushes forward, spraying dangerous balls towards the attackers. (Twitter Photo)
7 / 7
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
El Clasico Real Madrid Barcelona La Liga Luka Modric Jordi Alba Sergio Ramos Toni Kroos
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp