El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou

SERGIO RAMOS - 8: The talismanic captain of the Los Blancos is so scary for the opposition that Lenglet's subconscious won't let him go off Ramos shirt. Ramos not only earned and converted the spot-kick but kept Leo Messi and co at bay from causing Courtois problems. The way he stopped Messi's solo run into the goal area was another exhibition of power defending. (Photo | AP)

