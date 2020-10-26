STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes can be opener and still finish the game! How Englishman, Sanju Samson taught Mumbai Indians a bitter lesson

Published: 26th October 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 08:26 AM  

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Ben Stokes' ton and Sanju Samson's fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 10
Skipper Steve Smith joined Stokes in the middle and added 31-run for the second wicket. James Pattinson, who dismissed opener Uthappa for 13,  struck again in the fifth over to send back Smith (11). (Photo | ANI)
2 / 10
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson joined Stokes in the middle and stitched a match-winning stand of 152-run. The duo smashed Mumbai bowlers all around the ground and chased the target with 10 balls to spare. (Photo | ANI)
3 / 10
Ben STokes
Stokes played a quickfire knock of 107 off 60 balls including three sixes and 14 fours while Samson accumulated 54 from 31 balls. (Photo | ANI)
4 / 10
Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians did not get off to a good start as opener Quinton de Kock (6) was clean bowled by Jofra Archer in the very first over of the innings. (Photo | Twitter)
5 / 10
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav then got together at the crease and the duo bought the innings back on track for Mumbai Indians. Both batsmen put on 83 runs for the second wicket, however, Rajasthan finally broke the partnership as Kartik Tyagi dismissed Kishan (37) in the 11th over, reducing Mumbai to 90/2. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 10
Rajasthan Royals then staged a comeback as the side dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (40) and Kieron Pollard (6) in quick succession, reducing Mumbai Indians to 101/4 in the 13th over. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 10
Saurabh Tiwary
In the final four overs, Mumbai Indians smashed 74 runs. Saurabh Tiwary (34) was dismissed in the penultimate over by Archer, but Hardik marched on to take Mumbai's total past the 190-run mark. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 10
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya brought up his half-century off just 20 balls. (Photo | ANI)
9 / 10
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya, in the end, remained unbeaten on 60 runs off just 21 balls.
10 / 10
