IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more

Published: 30th September 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:13 PM  

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020. (Photo | PTI)
ROHIT SHARMA (MI): The captain of the defending champions has been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, Sunday in Dubai. He missed the game against CSK and is a doubtful starter for the game against Rajasthan Royals on Oct 25. (Photo | PTI)
'Rohit Sharma has suffered a left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing. Rohit has made good progress over the last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,' a club statement read. (Photo | PTI)
Kolkata Knight Riders | PTI
RISHABH PANT (DC): According to Shreyas Iyer, the wicket-keeper batsman will be out for at least a week due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the match against Rajasthan Royals on October 9. (Photo | PTI)
Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant
UPDATE: Rishabh Pant made his comeback against KXIP on Oct 2020. (File photo| AFP)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (File | EPS)
BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR (SRH) :Bhuvi has been ruled out of the 13th edition of the IPL with a hip injury that he sustained during SRH's win over CSK at the Dubai on October 2. (Photo | EPS)
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar suffered the injury and walked off the field in the 19th over. He did try to bowl and had to stop in his stride twice before the physio decided that he needed to walk off and would take further part in the game. (Photo | PTI)
ISHANT SHARMA (DC): The Indian seamer played his first game of the edition against SRH on Sep 29. The veteran Indian seamer had injured himself during a training session on Sep 19, ahead of the Capitals' clash against KXIP. (Photo | Twitter)
However, However, Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7 in Dubai, ruling him out of the tournament. (Twitter Photo)
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mitchell Marsh tries to catch ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Marsh had gone down in his first over. He had come on to bowl in the fifth over of the RCB innings, but on the second ball of the over, he seemed to have twisted his ankle. He bowled two more balls but eventually decided to walk off the pitch. The right-handed batsman then came out to bat at number 10 and was visibly limping. (Photo | PTI)
Kane Williamson (File Photo | AP)
KANE WILLIAMSON (SRH): The former captain missed first two matches in IPL 2020. However, he was ruled fit to play and returned to the squad.(Photo | AP)
Ravichandran Ashwin
R ASHWIN (DC) Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had picked up a shoulder injury in Delhi's first match against Kings XI .During the match on Sep 20, who were chasing a target of 158 runs, Ashwin bowled a splendid over as he scalped two crucial wickets of Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran. (Photo | Twitter)
Ravichandran Ashwin's jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Delhi Capitals' physio Patrick Farhard.
However, on the last ball of the over, he dived to save a single and hurt his shoulder in the process. He went off the field with physio Patrik Farhart after he seemed to have dislocated his left shoulder and used the jersey as a temporary sling. (Photo | Twitter)
Ashwin
UPDATE: Ashwin made his comeback against KKR on Oct 3 and bowled two overs. (Photo | BCCI)
CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu
AMBATI RAYUDU (CSK): Rayudu played a brilliant 48-ball 71-run knock in CSK's five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener but the right-hander has been on the sidelines in the last two matches owing to a hamstring injury. (Photo | PTI)
Ambati Rayudu
“Rayudu has recovered well from a hamstring strain and will play in the next game. He ran and sprinted during training and batted without any discomfort at the nets,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told Sportstar. CSK is up against SRH next on Oct 2.
CSK player Ambati Rayudu plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
UPDATE: Ambati Rayudu made his return against SRH on October 2. (Photo | PTI)
Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)
AMIT MISHRA (DC): The experienced leggie picked up a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his right hand during a catch attempt in the game against KKR on October 3. (Photo | IPL)
South Africa's Chris Morris. (Photo | AP)
CHRIS MORRIS (RCB): South African all-rounder Chris Morris picked up a side strain during a practice session ahead of the match against SRH on Sep 21. 'Morris is progressing really well but he is unlikely to play the match against Mumbai. He is one guy who we would love to have back as he gives the side a right balance,' said RCB Director Mike Hesson in a video posted on Twitter. (Photo | AP)
UPDATE: Chris Morris made his return against CSK on October 10. (Twitter Photo)
Yellow brigade: The self-styled moniker for CSK fans. This year, however, they, like fans of the other seven teams, will be absent from the three stadia. In picture, CSK player Bravo distributing T-shirts to fans during a practice session of IPL T20-2018 tournament at the Chepauk (File | PTI)
DWAYNE BRAVO (CSK): The star West Indies all-rounder, who is yet to play a game this season will be available for selection when the club meet SRH on Friday, CEO KS Viswanathan told Sportstar. (Photo | PTI)
Bravo made his return against SRH on October 2. (Photo | CSK Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Ali Khan of KKR
ALI KHAN (KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Ali Khan, who had become the first USA cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. (Photo | KKR Twitter)
US cricketer Ali Khan
A media advisory from IPL confirmed Ali Khan's injury but did not provide any details. (Photo | Twitter)
