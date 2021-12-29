STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohammed Shami to Ishant Sharma: 11 Indian cricketers who have taken 200 wickets in Test cricket

Published: 29th December 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 02:48 PM  

Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 11 of them went on to reach the 200-wicket milestone. Who are those 11 Indian cricketers, find out.
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 11 of them went on to reach the 200-wicket milestone. Who are those 11 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 12
NAME: Mohammed Shami | CAREER: 2013- | MATCHES: 55* | WICKETS: 200 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 27.10 (Photo | PTI)
2 / 12
NAME: Ravindra Jadeja | CAREER: 2012- | MATCHES: 57* | WICKETS: 232 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 24.84 (Photo | PTI)
3 / 12
NAME: Javagal Srinath | CAREER: 1991-2002 | MATCHES: 67 | WICKETS: 236 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 30.49 (Photo | AFP)
4 / 12
NAME: Bhagwat Chandrasekhar | CAREER: 1964-1979 | MATCHES: 58 | WICKETS: 242 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 29.74 (Photo | PTI)
5 / 12
NAME: Bishan Singh Bedi | CAREER: 1966-1979 | MATCHES: 67 | WICKETS: 266 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 28.71 (Photo | PTI)
6 / 12
NAME: Ishant Sharma | CAREER: 2007- | MATCHES: 105* | WICKETS: 311 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 32.40 (Photo | PTI)
7 / 12
NAME: Zaheer Khan | CAREER: 2000-2014 | MATCHES: 92 | WICKETS: 311 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 32.94 (Photo | PTI)
8 / 12
NAME: Harbhajan Singh | CAREER: 1998-2015 | MATCHES: 103 | WICKETS: 417 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 32.46 (Photo | PTI)
9 / 12
NAME: Ravichandran Ashwin | CAREER: 2011- | MATCHES: 82* | WICKETS: 427 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 24.21 (Photo | PTI)
10 / 12
NAME: Kapil Dev | CAREER: 1978-1994 | MATCHES: 131 | WICKETS: 434 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 29.64 (Photo | PTI)
11 / 12
NAME: Anil Kumble | CAREER: 1990-2008 | MATCHES: 132 | WICKETS: 619 | BOWLING AVERAGE: 29.65 (Photo | PTI)
12 / 12
