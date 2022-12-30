RIP Pele: 10 interesting facts you didn't know about the football legend

Pele and Cosmos team captain Werner Roth, centre, present soccer jersey to Dutch superstar Johan Cruyff at a press conference in New York on Thursday, August 3, 1978, where it was announced that Cruyff will play in two exhibition games with the Cosmos following the 1978 Naslhseason. It was also agreed that if Cruyff ever plays soccer again in the future, he would only play for the Cosmos. (Photo | AP)

