IN PHOTOS | Saudi Arabia shock Messi's Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 07:37 PM  

Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. (Photo | AP)
Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span early in the second half gave the Saudis a landmark result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East. The Saudis’ previous biggest win was 1-0 over Belgium at the 1994 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
In a first half dominated by Argentina, it seemed only a matter of time before Saudi Arabia's risky defensive tactics would cost them. (Photo | AP)
Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, left, dives to make a save. (Photo | AP)
Every Al-Owais save, including a point-blank block from Nicolas Tagliafico's close-range prod, was greeted with rapturous cheers. There was late drama after Al-Owais collided with Yasser Al-Shahrani and seemed to knock him out as his knee struck the defender's head. (Photo | AP)
The unlikely victory was sealed by a somersault by Aldawsari, who brought down a high ball just inside the penalty area, spun Nahuel Molina with the help of a ricochet, jinked past Leandro Paredes and drove a powerful shot to the far corner in the 53rd. (Photo | AP)
Referee Slavko Vincic of Slovenia, centre, show a yellow card to Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais. (Photo | AP)
Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri scores his side's second goal. (Photo | AP)
Argentina's Julian Alvarez, left, duels for the ball with Saudi Arabia's Saud Abdulhamid. (Photo | AP)
Saudi Arabia's head coach Herve Renard, third from the left, celebrates with players at the end of the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Photo | AP)
Saudi Arabia’s comeback joins the list of other major World Cup upsets: Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup, Senegal’s 1-0 victory over titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener or the United States beating England by the same score in 1950. (Photo | AP)
The 35-year-old Messi, playing in his fifth — and likely his final — World Cup for Argentina, scratched the side of his head and shook hands with a Saudi coaching staff member after the final whistle. He walked toward the tunnel with a group of other Argentina players and looked despondent, an all-too-familiar scene for one of the best players ever who is yet to win soccer’s ultimate prize. (Photo | AP)
Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot after the video assistant referee told the referee to take a look at a jersey grab by Saud Abdulhamid on Paredes. (Photo | AP)
The sizeable Saudi contingent in the Lusail stadium -- where the World Cup final will be held -- exploded in joy. (Photo | AP)
Saudi Arabia's Abdulelha Al-Malki celebrates at the end. (Photo | AP)
Green-clad fans from Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s neighbor, celebrated in disbelief in the stands. “All the stars aligned for us,” Saudi Arabia’s coach Herve Renard said. “We made history for Saudi football.” (Photo | AP)
