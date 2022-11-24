Home Galleries Sport

IN PHOTOS| Stunning fan moments and fun-filled actions captured from FIFA World Cup 2022

Published: 24th November 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 07:29 PM  

Belgium's supporter waits for the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi collides with Canada's Kamal Miller during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Belgium's supporter takes a selfie as he waits for the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Belgium's Toby Alderweireld challenges for the ball with Canada's Jonathan David during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Belgium's supporter cheers during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Switzerland's Breel Embolo is challenged by Cameroon's Jean-Charles Castelletto, left, during the World Cup group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Nov 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)
A soccer fan waits in the stands before the World Cup group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Nov 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Switzerland's Fabian Rieder fights for the ball with Cameroon's Gael Ondoua during the World Cup group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Nov 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)
A Canada fan cheers as the team arrives on the field to warm up ahead of Group F World Cup soccer action against Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Canada's Jonathan David and Belgium's Axel Witsel vie for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Supporters from Costa Rica reacts prior the start the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Costa Rica's fans ahead of the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Germany's Joshua Kimmich challenges for the ball with Japan's Takuma Asano during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Germany's Antonio Ruediger, top right, heads the ball past Japan's Maya Yoshida, Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Japan's goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, from right, during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Japan's goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda fouls Germany's David Raum to concede a penalty during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Soccer fans from Japan wait for the start of the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)
17 / 22
Switzerland's soccer team supporter cheers ahead of the World Cup group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo | AP)
A Cameroon supporter cheers prior to the World Cup group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Nov 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collides with Iran's Majid Hosseini, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Nov 21, 2022. (Photo | AP)
