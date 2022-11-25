Home Galleries Sport

IN PICS | Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score in 5 World Cups

Published: 25th November 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 03:08 PM  

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo added another gem to his already decorated hat as he became the first player in history to score in five different World Cups. (Photo | AP)
1 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
The Portugal captain achieved this milestone after he converted a penalty in the 65th minute of the game against Ghana on Nov 25, 2022. (Photo | AP)
2 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. (Photo | AP)
3 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
Talking about the match, Ronaldo grabbed centre stage throughout the game as well, but for some reason as he wasted two golden opportunities in the early going.
4 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net to give Portugal a 1-0 lead, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air.
5 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006, when a penalty against Iran started his run of goals in the tournament that's now up to eight in 18 matches. He has a men's record 118 international goals.
6 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
“I think Cristiano is a phenomenon, a legend,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “In 50 years, we will continue to talk about him.”
7 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
His latest scoring record adds to the luster of a resume that should ensure Ronaldo receives plenty of offers from new clubs after splitting with United on Tuesday. That came after he gave an unauthorized interview to Piers Morgan criticizing the manager, owners, and his teammates at the English club.
8 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
His fraught buildup to the tournament didn't appear to affect Ronaldo against Ghana, even though he wasted two clear-cut chances in the first half.
9 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
Ronaldo ended the match with his head in his hands in pure relief after Ghana almost snatched a draw in the ninth minute of stoppage time thanks to a piece of ingenuity.
10 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana coach Otto Addo criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo's record goal at the World Cup on Thursday, calling it “a special gift.”
11 / 12
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, FIFA World Cup 2022
“If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift. Really a gift,” Addo said. “What more can I say? (It was) a special gift from the referee.” Addo's criticism of American referee Ismail Elfath was so direct that it could put him into trouble with FIFA.
12 / 12
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup Football world cup 2022
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp