IN PICS| Neymar Jr shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup

Published: 27th November 2022 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 03:38 PM  

Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on November 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday's match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return - or say whether he will be able to return at all. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Neymar wrote on Instagram he was enduring 'one of the most difficult moments' of his career but seemed optimistic about his chances of returning. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
He showed two photos of his swollen ankle in an Instagram story. 'I'm injured, yes, and it's a pain, and it will hurt. But I'm sure that I'll have the chance to return because I'll do anything possible to help my country, my teammates, and myself. He said he's been waiting too long for this World Cup to go out like this.' (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Neymar also got hurt at the 2014 World Cup, when a back injury sustained in the quarterfinals against Colombia took him out of the tournament his country hosted. Brazil ended up losing to Germany 7-1 in the semifinals. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been undergoing physiotherapy treatment since getting injured. He also had a small bone trauma on the same foot after being roughed up by the Serbia defense from the start. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
He was fouled nine times, the most by any player at the World Cup in the first set of matches in the group stage. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
The 30-year-old Neymar is second on Brazil's scoring list with 75 goals, two behind Pelé's record with the national team. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Brazil coach Tite has yet to announce who will replace Neymar while he is unavailable. Tite also will miss right-back Danilo, who hurt his ankle against Serbia. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, faces Cameroon in its last group match. It can reach the round of 16 with a win on Monday if Cameroon doesn't defeat Serbia in the other group match. (Photo | AP)
Neymar, Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Brazil supporters hold up a picture of Brazil's Neymar on the stands while waiting for the start of the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Photo | AP)
