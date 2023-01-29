Home Galleries Sport

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Published: 29th January 2023  

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday came from a set down to beat Elena Rybakina in the final of the Australian Open women's singles event at the Rod Laver Arena. Her 2023 Australian Open championship was all about persistence. Check out some pictures of the 24-year-old's victory against Elena Rybakina in the women's singles final at Melbourne. (Photo | AP)
1 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)
2 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final at the Australian Open. The 24-year-old Belarusian dropped her first set of 2023 in the final in Melbourne but roared back to beat the reigning Wimbledon champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo | AP)
3 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Supporters of Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan watch from her team's box as she plays against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final. (Photo | AP)
4 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final at the Australian Open. In 2022 she dished up 428 double faults, 151 more than any other player on the women's tour. (Photo | AP)
5 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka is congratulated by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina following the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)
6 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Sabalenka embraces Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan after winning the women's singles final. She held serve and nerve on her fourth championship point, before dissolving into tears -- of a happy variety this time. (Photo | AP)
7 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
The champion holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy aloft and kisses it after winning the women's singles final at the Australian Open. (Photo | AP)
8 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Billie Jean King, centre, stands with Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as she holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after winning against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. (Photo | AP)
9 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Sabalenka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy with the ball kids after defeating Rybakina in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)
10 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
The confidence that this game has given Sabalenka has allowed her to find a zen-like peace while losing none of her inner competitive tigers. Every time I had a tough moment on court,” the 24-year-old from Belarus said, “I was just reminding myself that I’m good enough to handle all this.” (Photo | AP)
11 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
The marked change in fortunes was rewarded for a year of hard work with her coaches, a sports psychologist and a biomechanical specialist. She feels so in control these days now that she has dispensed with her sports psychologist. (Photo | AP)
12 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka climbed to second in the WTA rankings released on Jan 30. Poland’s Iga Swiatek retained the top spot in the women’s single rankings. (Photo | AP)
13 / 14
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Sabalenka is a powerful player whose most glowing strength was also her most glaring shortfall: her serve. Long capable of hammering aces, she also had a well-known problem with double-faulting, leading the tour in that category last year with nearly 400, including more than 20 apiece in some matches. (Photo | AP)
14 / 14
tennis Grand Slam Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka tennis championship Elena Rybakina Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy
