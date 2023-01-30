Home Galleries Sport

IN PICS | Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 World Cup triumph over England

Published: 30th January 2023 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 06:32 PM  

Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England. (Photo | BCCI Women Twitter)
Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
Indian olympian Neeraj Chopra cheering on the Indian U-19 women's cricket team during the finals. (Photo | BCCI Women Twitter)
Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
India struck in the first over. Liberty Heap is caught and bowled by Sadhu for a duck. (Photo | BCCI Women Twitter)
Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
India bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. (Photo | BCCI Women Twitter)
Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on Sunday as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park. (Photo | BCCI Women Twitter)
Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
Archana Devi had a dream game as she took a stunner of a catch to dismiss Ryana MacDonald Gay. (Photo | BCCI Women Twitter)
Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
The win on Sunday also reaffirms India's dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year. (Photo | BCCI Women Twitter)
Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
India skipper Shafali Verma and her teammates celebrate their win over England in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (Photo | PTI)
Indian U-19 women's cricket team creates history with T20 win over England
Indian U-19 women's cricket players celebrate with the T20 world cup trophy after beating England, in South Africa's Potchefstroom. (Photo | PTI)
