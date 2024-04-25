In pics |Gukesh receives rousing welcome at Chennai after winning FIDE Candidates 2024

At the Chennai airport the 17-year-old chess player was welcomed with garlands from fans. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
In a press conference after reaching Chennai, the young Chess player said that the win at the FIDE Candidates was "special" for him. Gukesh added that he is currently waiting for the World Championship.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
"I am very happy, it is very special for me...Special thanks to the Tamil Nadu government, my family, friends, mentors and sponsors. I am eagerly waiting for the World Championship," Gukesh said.
"My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be in the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way," Gukesh said.
In Round 14 of the FIDE Candidates, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory.