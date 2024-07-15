Sport

IN PICS | EURO 2024 final: Spain beat England to win record fourth title

IN PICS | EURO 2024 final: Spain beat England to win record fourth title
(Photo | AP)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
Spain wins Euro 2024
Spain is the king of European soccer for a record fourth time.(Photo | AP)
England's Harry Kane walks past the trophy at the end of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024.
For England, it’s another agonizing near-miss in the team’s decades-long tale of underachievement.(Photo | AP)
Referee Francois Letexier shows a yellow card to England's Harry Kane, center, during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024.
England is still without a major title in the men's game since winning the 1966 World Cup.(Photo | AP)
Mikel Oyarzabal
Completing a tournament the team dominated from start to finish, Spain beat England 2-1 in the European Championship final with Mikel Oyarzabal the unlikely match-winner in the 86th minute.(Photo | AP)
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal, the prodigy who turned 17 on Saturday and is the youngest player to have appeared at a European Championship, set up Williams' goal with an inside run before passing across the face of the area. (Photo | AP)
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, and Nico Williams celebrate at the podium during the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
The two wingers have become the poster boys of an exciting, multicultural team that reflects Spain’s changing demographics.(Photo | AP)
Spain's Alvaro Morata kisses the trophy after winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Since 2001, Spanish men’s teams have won 23 consecutive major finals in club and international soccer.(Photo | AP)
Spain won all seven games at this European Championship — an unprecedented feat — and broke the record for goals scored in a single tournament, with 15.
Spain won all seven games at this European Championship — an unprecedented feat — and broke the record for goals scored in a single tournament, with 15.(Photo | AP)
Lamine Yamal
(Photo | AP)
Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024.
“I believe there is a historical change, we are really grateful," said Williams, the player of the match with his darting runs and his second goal of Euro 2024.(Photo | AP)
Spain's Nico Williams
“My parents have suffered a lot to get here. They are the ones who have suffered the most and they have instilled this sort of respect and loyalty in me," he said. "I’m really happy because we are making history.”(Photo | AP)
England's Ollie Watkins, left, duels for the ball with Spain's Dani Carvajal during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin.
There were joyous scenes after the final whistle, with defender Dani Carvajal piled on by jubilant teammates after slumping to the ground. (Photo | AP)
Spain players throw coach Luis de la Fuente in the air after winning the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin.
Spain players throw coach Luis de la Fuente in the air after winning the final match.(Photo | AP)
(Photo | AP)
Euro Cup final
Spain vs England
Euro cup 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com