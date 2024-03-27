IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans crumble in a mammoth chase against Chennai Super Kings

Dube's innings had five sixes..Rachin Ravindra started with a bang and Shivam Dube finished with a flourish as Chennai Super Kings posted a commendable 206 for 5 against Gujarat Titans..Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's chiselled batting performance was a significant contribution in another impactful batting performance by the team on a hard bouncy track that was on offer..For GT, Rashid Khan took two wickets, while Sai Kishore (1/28), Spencer Johnson (1/35) and Mohit Sharma (1/36) snapped one each..Chasing the total, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a 31-ball 37 but none including David Miller (21) and Wriddhiman Saha (21) could stay longer in the end..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest