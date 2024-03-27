Sport

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans crumble in a mammoth chase against Chennai Super Kings

Dube's innings had five sixes.

Rachin Ravindra started with a bang and Shivam Dube finished with a flourish as Chennai Super Kings posted a commendable 206 for 5 against Gujarat Titans.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's chiselled batting performance was a significant contribution in another impactful batting performance by the team on a hard bouncy track that was on offer.

For GT, Rashid Khan took two wickets, while Sai Kishore (1/28), Spencer Johnson (1/35) and Mohit Sharma (1/36) snapped one each.

Chasing the total, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a 31-ball 37 but none including David Miller (21) and Wriddhiman Saha (21) could stay longer in the end.

