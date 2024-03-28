IPL 2024: Batting records tumble as SRH beats MI in 523-run IPL game

Batting records tumbled as Hyderabad Sunrisers recorded a 31-run win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on March 27, Wednesday with a record-breaking 523 total runs being scored in a Twenty20.
Hyderabad reach 277-3, the highest total in IPL history, after an electrifying unbeaten 80 off 34 balls by Heinrich Klassen. Travis Head (62) and Abhishek Sharma (63) set the tone with blistering half-centuries.
Hyderabad’s beefy total is the third highest in the history of men’s T20 and broke Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL record of 263-5 scored against Pune Warriors in 2013.
The teams combined to hit a T20 world record 38 sixes.
Mumbai top-order batters were ruthless in the run-chase by the halfway stage with little cameos before Hyderabad came back strongly through skipper Pat Cummins (2-35) and Jaydev Unadkat (2-47) in the second half and restricted the five-time champion to 246-5.
Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (34) raised Mumbai’s half-century in the first three overs before both fell in successive overs while looking for big shots.
Top-scorer Tilak Varma, who made 64 off 34 balls, and Naman Dhir (30) then rattled an 84-run partnership before Unadkat and Cummins pulled the reigns with both batters miscuing their big shots.
Tim David made an unbeaten 46 off 22 balls, but Hyderabad was always in control during the death overs in a game where bowlers were punished for plenty.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts after a miss field during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Mumbai’s ploy to hold back its ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (0-36) didn’t work out well as Head smashed an 18-ball half-century and then Sharma raised the bar when he compiled his fifty off just 16 balls on a perfect batting wicket.