An IPL legend Rohit has won six IPL titles, one with Deccan Chargers and five with Mumbai Indians (MI). He has won all five IPL titles for MI as a captain, making him the most successful leader in the league's history, tied with Dhoni's five IPL titles for CSK. On top of that, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the league's history, with a total of 6522 runs in 252 matches, 247 innings at an average of 29.92, with two centuries and 42 half-centuries and best score of 109*.