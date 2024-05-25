IN PICS | IPL playoff 2024: Shahbaz, Abhishek, Klaasen star as SRH beat RR by 36 runs

On a tricky new wicket, Hyderabad faced an early setback after being asked to bat first by Rajasthan skipper Samson in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 17th edition of IPL.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
After racing to 12 off 5 balls, Abhishek Sharma was sent back by Boult in the final delivery of the opening over.
Rahuul Tripathi, looked in ominous touch as he was dealing in fours and sixes, helping Hyderabad keep up the net run-rate. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Just as Tripathi was looking to take the game away from Rajasthan, Boult struck again as he was dismissed after scoring 37 off 15 balls. Tripathi's intended upper cut off a slower one from Boult ended up straight into the hands of Yuzvendra Chahal at short third man.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Travis Head and Klaasen took over the proceedings to help Hyderabad recover. However, just as the partnership was threatening to look dangerous, it was broken with Sandeep Sharma dismissing Head (34 off 28 balls).
Klaasen smashes a six over extra cover.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Klaasen did well to score 50, striking four sixes in the process, but all Hyderabad could manage was 175/9 in 20 overs.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rajasthan openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore opted for a cautious approach.
Kohler-Cadmore scored 10 runs from 16 balls with a strike rate of 62.50.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
In one such moment, Kohler-Cadmore failed to time the ball adequately and skied to Rahul Tripathi at cover.
Cummins operated spinners at both ends and that paid off as Abhishek got rid of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer, who had come in as an impact sub.
Shimron Hetmyer is bowled out by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League second qualifier cricket match.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took 3 wickets for 23 in 4 overs.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Dhruv Jurel fought back with a brilliant 56 of 35 balls, smashing 7 fours and 2 sixes.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Hyderabad will meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on May 26, Sunday.