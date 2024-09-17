Sport

IN PICS | Indian team gears up for Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai

Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Virat Kohli with coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Shubhman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Shubhman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricketers Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India vs Bangladesh First Test

