IN PICS | IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 2: Indian pacers shine as Bangladesh bowled out for 149 chasing 376

The mighty partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin came to an end as Jadeja edged Taskin Ahmed's delivery for an easy catch to the wicket-keeper. Jadeja missed his 5th Test hundred by 14 runs.
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, centre, celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin, with teammates on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | AP)
Ravichandran Ashwin got out trying to hit a six, after his masterclass innings of 113.(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
Akash Deep plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | AP)
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam bowled out by India's Jasprit Burmrah on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | AP)
Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | AP)
Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | AP)
Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan, left, on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | AP)
Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Litton Das on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(Photo | AP)