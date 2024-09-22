Sport

IN PICS | Ashwin claims 6 wickets in India’s 280-run victory over Bangladesh

IN PICS | Ashwin claims 6 wickets in India’s 280-run victory over Bangladesh
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Ravichandran Ashwin took his 37th five-wicket haul as India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first test in Chennai on Sunday.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Ashwin took 6-88 as Bangladesh was bowled out for 234 runs in its second innings chasing an improbable 515 for victory.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3-58 as the spin duo consigned the Tigers to an early defeat on the morning of the fourth day.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

India takes a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second match to begin on Sept. 27, Friday in Kanpur.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Ashwin, who also scored his sixth test hundred in the first innings, was named player of the match in his hometown test.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Jasprit Bumrah’s 4-50 helped bowl out Bangladesh for just 149 in the first innings.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Centuries from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119 not out) helped India post 287-4 declared in the second innings.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

India team announced it had retained the same squad for the second test.

Ravichandran Ashwin
Test cricket
India vs Bangladesh First Test

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com