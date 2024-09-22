IN PICS | Ashwin claims 6 wickets in India’s 280-run victory over Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin took his 37th five-wicket haul as India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first test in Chennai on Sunday..Ashwin took 6-88 as Bangladesh was bowled out for 234 runs in its second innings chasing an improbable 515 for victory..Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3-58 as the spin duo consigned the Tigers to an early defeat on the morning of the fourth day..India takes a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second match to begin on Sept. 27, Friday in Kanpur..Ashwin, who also scored his sixth test hundred in the first innings, was named player of the match in his hometown test..Jasprit Bumrah’s 4-50 helped bowl out Bangladesh for just 149 in the first innings..Centuries from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119 not out) helped India post 287-4 declared in the second innings..India team announced it had retained the same squad for the second test..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest