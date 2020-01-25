Home Galleries World

Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger

Published: 25th January 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:05 PM  

The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Astonished by the finger-length insects, children dash here and there, waving blankets or plucking at branches to shake the locusts free. (Photo | AP)
A single swarm can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometer of farmland, an area the size of almost 250 football fields, regional authorities say. (Photo | AP)
When rains arrive in March and bring new vegetation across much of the region, the numbers of the fast-breeding locusts could grow 500 times before drier weather in June curbs their spread, the United Nations says. (Photo | AP)
The rose-colored locusts turn whole trees pink, clinging to branches like quivering ornaments before taking off in hungry, rustling clouds. (Photo | AP)
The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years has seen hundreds of millions of the bugs swarm into the East African nation from Somalia and Ethiopia. Those two countries have not had an infestation like this in a quarter-century, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region with devastating hunger. (Photo | AP)
The locusts eat the fodder for animals, a crucial source of livelihood for families who now worry how they will pay for expenses like school fees. Farmers are afraid to let their cattle out for grazing, and their crops of millet, sorghum and maize are vulnerable, but there is little they can do. (Photo | AP)
Even a small swarm of the insects can consume enough food for 35,000 people in a single day, said Jens Laerke of the UN humanitarian office in Geneva. About 70,000 hectares (172,973 acres) of land in Kenya are already infested. (Photo | AP)
