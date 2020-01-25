Home Galleries World

Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...

Published: 25th January 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:45 PM  

Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
“Elections won’t change anything in this country. Unfortunately, it will only change on the day that we break out in civil war here and do the job that the military regime didn’t do: killing 30,000. If some innocent people die, that’s fine. In every war, innocent people die. I will even be happy if I die as long as 30,000 others go with me.”: Jair Bolsonaro
'I have five children. Four were boys, on the fifth I got weak and had a daughter.': Jair Bolsonaro
'I never beat my ex-wife. But I thought of shooting her various times.'
'They do nothing. They are not even good for procreation.': Jair Bolsonaro
'If it’s up to me, every citizen will have a gun at home.': Jair Bolsonaro
