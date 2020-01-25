Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...

Comments
Latest
62.59 per cent voter turnout in Delhi: Election Commission declares final figures after delay
Tamil Nadu CM declares Cauvery delta 'protected agricultural zone'
PM Modi writes to Xi, offers assistance to China in its fight against coronavirus
British Airways records fastest New York-London flight at 1290km/hr
Manhandled, sexually assaulted: Delhi's Gargi college girls allege molestation during annual fest
Mahatma Gandhi's statue found vandalised in Jharkhand, probe underway