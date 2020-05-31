STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States

Published: 31st May 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 02:33 PM  

George Floyd protests
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
1 / 10
George Floyd protests
Demonstrators gather in Minneapolis as they continue to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. (Photo | AP)
2 / 10
George Floyd protests
A protester on a bicycle rides past a burning police car during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30. (Photo | AP)
3 / 10
George Floyd protests
Police and protesters clash Saturday in Philadelphia during a demonstration on May 30, Saturday. (Photo | AP)
4 / 10
George Floyd protests
Journalists gather around as a protester injured in police action is dragged back by other activists in Washington. (Photo | AP)
5 / 10
George Floyd protests
A firework explodes by a police line as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
6 / 10
George Floyd protests
Police officers from Ferguson, Mo., join protesters to remember George Floyd by taking a knee in the parking lot of the police station on Saturday, May 30. (Photo | AP)
7 / 10
A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
8 / 10
New York Police officers restrain protesters after they took to the streets the demonstration against police brutality. Americans of all race, religion and class are part of the anti-racist 'uprising.' (Photo | AP)
9 / 10
A masked person leaves a Starbucks through a broken window in Chicago after a suspected looting amidst ongoing anti-police proests. (Photo | AP)
10 / 10
