‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher

Published: 20th October 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:42 PM  

Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police.
A portrait of Samuel Paty is held up as people gather on Republique square in Lille, northern France.
A portrait of Samuel Paty is held up as people gather on Republique square in Lille, northern France. (Photo | AP)
A person holds up a banner that reads: 'For the freedom of speech', during a demonstration in Lyon, central France.
A person holds up a banner that reads: 'For the freedom of speech', during a demonstration in Lyon, central France. (Photo | AP)
A teacher has her forehead painted with the word Teacher during a demonstration in Paris.
A teacher has her forehead painted with the word Teacher during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
People hold a banner that reads: 'Don't touch my teacher', in Lyon, central France.
People hold a banner that reads: 'Don't touch my teacher', in Lyon, central France. (Photo | AP)
A demonstrator holds a French flag with the slogan 'Freedom of Speech' during a demonstration in Paris.
A demonstrator holds a French flag with the slogan 'Freedom of Speech' during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
Demonstrators hold placards reading 'I am a teacher' during a demonstration.
Demonstrators hold placards reading 'I am a teacher' during a demonstration. (Photo | AP)
Communist party parliament member Fabien Roussel, third left, and his deputy stand with posters that read: 'I am Samuel', as people gather on Republique square in Lille, northern France.
Communist party parliament member Fabien Roussel, third left, and his deputy stand with posters that read: 'I am Samuel', as people gather on Republique square in Lille, northern France. (Photo | AP)
People gather on Republique square during a demonstration in Paris.
People gather on Republique square during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
A child holds up a a poster of Samuel Paty as people gather on Republique square in Lille, northern France.
A child holds up a a poster of Samuel Paty as people gather on Republique square in Lille, northern France. (Photo | AP)
A person holding a poster that reads: ''I am a Teacher', gathers with others on Republique square in Lille, northern France.
A person holding a poster that reads: 'I am a Teacher', gathers with others on Republique square in Lille, northern France. (Photo | AP)
A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration in Paris.
A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
A demonstrator holds a placard on the Republique square during a demonstration in Paris.
A demonstrator holds a placard on the Republique square during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
Hundreds of people gather on Republique square during a demonstration in Paris.
Hundreds of people gather on Republique square during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
People gather on Republique square, one with a poster reading 'I am a teacher' during a demonstration in Paris.
People gather on Republique square, one with a poster reading 'I am a teacher' during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
People gather with portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration in Paris.
People gather with portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
People gather on Republique square, one with a poster reading 'I am Samuel' for a demonstration in Paris.
People gather on Republique square, one with a poster reading 'I am Samuel' for a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
People hold a poster reading 'It is dark in the country of lights' during a demonstration in Paris.
People hold a poster reading 'It is dark in the country of lights' during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)
