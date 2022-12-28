Home Galleries World

Photos of the week

Published: 28th December 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:11 PM  

Performers wearing traditional Romanian costumes take part in a parade of winter traditions to ward off evil, in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo | AP)
Sixty-five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu plays with her cat during a break from practicing session for the League of Legends game, at her home in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (Photo | AP)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, welcome Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
Vehicles travel along Interstate 44 as snow begins to fall and temperatures drop in St. Louis. (Photo | AP)
A Ukrainian serviceman shows a civilian how to operate an anti-tank weapon during the Weapon of Victory exhibition in Lviv, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
People dine in the air at the Altum restaurant in Caracas, Venezuela. Altum, the 'restaurant in the heights,' is for 25 diners that is elevated by a crane to 50 meters. (Photo | AP)
Birds fly over the drought-effected Lake Penuelas, a protected reserve by the same name, in Valparaiso, Chile. (Photo | AP)
Workers in protective clothing prepare to receive passengers from a flight coming from outside China to be quarantined due to COVID-19 surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, at a resort on the outskirts of Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Firefighters dressed as Santas and dangled on ropes as they scale down the Athens' main children's hospital to deliver Christmas presents to young cancer patients spending the holidays in the hospital, in Athens. (Photo | AP)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students light candles on the fifth night of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem. (Photo | AP)
Forest officials and National Disaster Response Force personnel place a full-grown Royal Bengal tiger into a boat after it was tranquillized, in Guwahati, India. The tiger took shelter in between two huge rocks at the shore of an island after swimming through the Brahmaputra river. (Photo | AP)
Passengers wait for their train amidst heavy morning fog, disrupting rail, road and air transport, in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Children study by candlelight at their home in Harare, Zimbabwe. The country is coping with widespread power outages and the world's highest food inflation. (Photo | AP)
A Venezuelan migrant holds onto a child as he climbs a river bank on U.S territory, after crossing a river from Matamoros, Mexico. (Photo | AP)
