PHOTOS | China eases rules but maintains 'zero-COVID' strategy amid fresh cases, anti-govt protests

Crowds carrying lighted candles in memory of those killed in the fire at an apartment block reported under COVID-19 lockdown in Urumqi in Xinjiang shouted slogans against the arbitrary lockdowns by the government to curb the spread of the virus and in solidarity with the weekend protests in Shanghai. The protests have been fuelled by social media which is heavily censored, the government has been striving to put a halt to the spread of content regarding the protests which may cause more civilians to join the streets in solidarity. (Photo | AP)

