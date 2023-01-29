PHOTOS | US police brutality against Black people: Timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death

Home Galleries World

Tyre Nichols Death
Tyre Nichols was pulled over by police for an alleged traffic violation after photographing a sunset, according to accounts his family would give later. A confrontation ensues, and he is brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
Image shows Tyre Nichols on the ground as medics arrive during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officer. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
The video images released Friday show police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him in an assault that the Nichols family legal team has likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. Nichols calls out for his mother before his limp body is propped against a squad car and the officers exchange fist-bumps. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
This combo of booking images provided shows the five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, speaks at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, seen comforting Tyre's mother RowVaughn Wells. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
Demonstrators march during a protest, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Atlanta, over the death of Tyre Nichols. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
The Memphis police chief disbanded the city's so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
Demonstrators march during a protest, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
During a speech Saturday in Harlem, Rev. Al Sharpton said the beating was particularly egregious because the officers were Black, too. “Your Blackness will not stop us from fighting you. These five cops not only disgraced their names, they disgraced our race,” Sharpton said.(Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
A makeshift memorial is seen where Tyre Nichols was beaten by police and later died, at Bear Creek Cove and Castlegate Lane in Memphis. (Photo | AP)
Tyre Nichols Death
Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather, said the family would “continue to seek justice” and those who failed to render aid are “just as culpable as the officers who threw the blows.” (Photo | AP)
