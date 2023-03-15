Home Galleries World

IN PHOTOS | Clashes erupt in Pakistan as police try to arrest ousted PM Imran Khan

Published: 15th March 2023 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:09 PM  

Pakistan riot police on Tuesday used water cannon and tear gas to push back supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan who had gathered outside his house to prevent officers from arresting him. (Photo | AP)
Khan was ousted from office by a no confidence vote last year, and has been snarled in a series of legal cases as he campaigns for early elections and his return to office. (Photo | AP)
Officers were met by at least 200 Khan supporters, some wielding sticks and hurling stones, draped in the red and green flags of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. (Photo | AP)
It is the second time in recent weeks that police have been despatched from the capital Islamabad to Khan's home in the eastern city of Lahore to serve an arrest warrant after he skipped several court dates linked to a corruption case citing security concerns.(Photo | AP)
Motorcyclists drive past a burnt truck near the site of clashes between supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and riot police officers, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan run for cover after riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Lahore. (Photo | AP)
From inside the house, Khan recorded a video message which he released on Twitter. 'Police have arrived here to put me in prison,' he said. 'They believe the nation will go into slumber when Imran Khan goes to jail.' (Photo | AP)
Violence was also reported between Khan's supporters and police in other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere in Pakistan. The government sent additional police to Lahore's upscale area of Zaman Park, where Khan lives. (Photo | AP)
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pakistan police appeared to have given up their arrest attempt. AFP said police and paramilitary rangers had retreated after abandoning a series of roadblocks and checkpoints. (Photo | AP)
