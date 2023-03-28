Home Galleries World

IN PHOTOS | Months-long protests in Israel subside as PM Netanyahu delays legal reforms

Published: 28th March 2023 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 03:46 PM  

Demonstrators walk with Israel's national flags next to a banner showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against plans by his government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused a controversial judicial overhaul plan on Monday that had set off unprecedented street protests and a spiraling domestic crisis. Three months of demonstrations against the overhaul plan had intensified this week and Israel’s main trade union had even declared a general strike which was later called off, leading to chaos that shut down much of the country and threatened to paralyze the economy. (Photo | AP)
1 / 10
A driver tries to remove a barrier placed by protesters against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Critics say the legislative package would hobble the country’s system of checks and balances. Tens of thousands of people, largely secular, middle-class Israelis, have regularly joined mass protests against it. (Photo | AP)
A driver tries to remove a barrier placed by protesters against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Critics say the legislative package would hobble the country’s system of checks and balances. Tens of thousands of people, largely secular, middle-class Israelis, have regularly joined mass protests against it. (Photo | AP)
2 / 10
Tens of thousands Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Tens of thousands Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023. Following the protest, Netanyahu said he wanted 'to avoid a civil war' and would seek a compromise with political opponents. (Photo | AP)
3 / 10
Anti-government protestors burn tires near Beit Yanai, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Tens of thousands Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan. (Photo | AP)
Anti-government protestors burn tires near Beit Yanai, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Tens of thousands Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan. (Photo | AP)
4 / 10
A line of protesters supporting women's rights, dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale television series, and other Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 25, 2023.
A line of protesters supporting women's rights, dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale television series, and other Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo | AP)
5 / 10
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, March 27, 2023.
His announcement appeared to calm some of the tensions that have fueled months of unrest. But it failed to address the underlying issues that have polarized Israelis. Netanyahu leads the most right-wing government in Israeli history and and his allies have vowed to enact the legislation. Demonstrators who protested outside the Parliament turned the streets surrounding the building and the Supreme Court into a roiling sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags dotted with rainbow Pride banners. (Photo | AP)
6 / 10
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
The overhaul would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation’s judges. It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws. (Photo | AP)
7 / 10
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had called on Netanyahu to freeze the plan, citing deep divisions in the country and turmoil in the military.
Business leaders, top economists and former security chiefs have all come out against the plan, saying it is pushing the country toward an autocracy. Fighter pilots and military reservists have threatened not to report for duty, and the country’s currency, the shekel, has tumbled in value. (Photo | AP)
8 / 10
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israelis blocking the freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 23, 2023.
The situation escalated on Sunday night after Netanyahu abruptly fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had urged him to put his plan on hold, citing concerns about damage to the Israeli military. (Photo | AP)
9 / 10
Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Tens of thousands of Israelis have poured into the streets across the country in a spontaneous outburst of anger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired his defense minister for challenging the Israeli leader's judicial overhaul plan.
Chanting “the country is on fire,” furious protesters lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s main highway, closing the thoroughfare and many others throughout the country for hours. (Photo | AP)
10 / 10
TAGS
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Israel strikes Israel protests Israel judicial reforms Israel judicial overhaul Israel legal reforms
Comments

