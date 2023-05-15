Home Galleries World

IN PICS | Cyclone Mocha floods homes in western Myanmar; at least 6 dead, 700 injured

Published: 15th May 2023 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 06:18 PM  

Cyclone Mocha
The extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha made landfall on Sunday near Myanmar's Sittwe township with winds blowing up to 209 kilometres (130 miles) per hour. The death toll in cyclone-hit villages of Myanmar's Rakhine state rose to at least 41 on Tuesday, local leaders told AFP. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
Rescuers evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
High winds crumpled cell phone towers, but in videos collected by local media before communications were lost, deep water raced through streets and wind blew off roofs. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
Myanmar’s military information office said the storm had damaged houses and electrical transformers in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships. It said roofs were torn off buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425 kilometres (264 miles) southwest of the country’s largest city, Yangon. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
A flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
A lamppost attached to an electrical transformer was damaged by Cyclone Mocha lines on a street in Gwa township, Rakhine State. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
Mocha largely spared the Bangladeshi city of Cox's Bazar, which initially had been in the storm's predicted path. Authorities had evacuated hundreds of thousands of people before the cyclone veered east. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
U.N. agencies and aid workers in Bangladesh had prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances in the refugee camps that house more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar. Many Rohingya Muslims were killed in Western Myanmar when Cyclone Mocha struck at the weekend, (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River Delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were washed away. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Mocha
Women spend time with their children at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)
TAGS
Myanmar flood Cyclone Mocha
