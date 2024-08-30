AP photos from the week past: Spain's tomato fight fiesta, Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip, and more
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani congratulates his dog Decoy after Decoy delivered the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles, in Los Angeles, Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo | AP)
Revelers lie in a pool of squashed tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo | AP)
Presidential regiment soldiers perform during the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Red Square, backdropped by the St. Basil Cathedral, in Moscow, Aug. 23, 2024. (Photo | AP)
A bee approaches a sunflower on a field on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 28, 2024.(Photo | AP)
A person visits a kaleidoscope room during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty, in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo | AP)
Bambie Thug arrives at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo | AP)
An aerial view of erupting craters and lava flows on the Reykjanes Peninsula, in Iceland, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo | AP)
Shackled migrants line up as they board a flight to be deported to Colombia, at the Albrook airport in Panama City, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo | AP)
A Palestinian man cries while holding a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah, Aug. 28, 2024.(Photo | AP)
A farmer holds on as he is dragged through the mud alongside his speeding oxen while competing in the traditional plow race in Dervan, India, Aug. 22, 2024.(Photo | AP)
Israeli Navy sailors mourn during the funeral of Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, who was killed on a Hezbollah attack, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.(Photo | AP)
Manjui Indigenous children play in the Abisai community in Mariscal Estigarribia, in the western region of Paraguay known as the Paraguayan Chaco, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.(Photo | AP)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who earlier in the day suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed Donald Trump, shakes his hand at a campaign rally in Glendale, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2024.(Photo | AP)
Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd assault brigade fly an FPV exploding drone over Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Aug. 25, 2024.(Photo | AP)