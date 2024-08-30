World

AP photos from the week past: Spain's tomato fight fiesta, Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip, and more

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani congratulates his dog Decoy after Decoy delivered the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles, in Los Angeles, Aug. 28, 2024.
Revelers lie in a pool of squashed tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Presidential regiment soldiers perform during the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Red Square, backdropped by the St. Basil Cathedral, in Moscow, Aug. 23, 2024.
A bee approaches a sunflower on a field on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 28, 2024.
A person visits a kaleidoscope room during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty, in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 28, 2024.
Bambie Thug arrives at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London.
An aerial view of erupting craters and lava flows on the Reykjanes Peninsula, in Iceland, Aug. 29, 2024.
Shackled migrants line up as they board a flight to be deported to Colombia, at the Albrook airport in Panama City, Aug. 24, 2024.
A Palestinian man cries while holding a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah, Aug. 28, 2024.
A farmer holds on as he is dragged through the mud alongside his speeding oxen while competing in the traditional plow race in Dervan, India, Aug. 22, 2024.
Israeli Navy sailors mourn during the funeral of Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, who was killed on a Hezbollah attack, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.
Manjui Indigenous children play in the Abisai community in Mariscal Estigarribia, in the western region of Paraguay known as the Paraguayan Chaco, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who earlier in the day suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed Donald Trump, shakes his hand at a campaign rally in Glendale, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2024.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd assault brigade fly an FPV exploding drone over Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Aug. 25, 2024.
photos of the week

