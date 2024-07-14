IN PICS | Shooting at Trump rally: FBI identifies shooter as 20-year-old man

What began as a jubilant rally Saturday for Donald Trump days before he becomes the official Republican presidential nominee ended in mere minutes with the former president bloodied and a suspected would-be assassin shot dead by the Secret Service.
There was also one spectator killed and two others who were critically injured in the shooting at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
As per public records, Crooks was registered to vote as a Republican, but had also made a small donation to a Democratic-aligned group in 2021.