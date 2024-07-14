World

IN PICS | Shooting at Trump rally: FBI identifies shooter as 20-year-old man

IN PICS | Shooting at Trump rally: FBI identifies shooter as 20-year-old man
Gene J. Puskar
Online Desk
Updated on
3 min read
(Photo | AP)

What began as a jubilant rally Saturday for Donald Trump days before he becomes the official Republican presidential nominee ended in mere minutes with the former president bloodied and a suspected would-be assassin shot dead by the Secret Service.

(Photo | AP)

There was also one spectator killed and two others who were critically injured in the shooting at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

(Photo | AP)

The former president was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when the shots, at least five, were fired. 

(Photo | AFP)

Trump was seen holding his ear and got down on the ground. Agents quickly created a shield around him. 

(Photo | AP)

When he finally stood, his face bloodied, he pumped his fist to cheering supporters. Trump and his motorcade left the scene and he was checked into a medical facility.

(Photo | AFP)

The attack was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

(Photo | AFP)

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump

(Photo | AFP)

Crooks was positioned on the roof of a manufacturing plant when one of his bullets reportedly grazed Trump in the ear.

(Photo | AFP)

As per public records, Crooks was registered to vote as a Republican, but had also made a small donation to a Democratic-aligned group in 2021.

(Photo | AFP)

The gunman reportedly positioned himself 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, where the presidential campaign event was in full swing.

(Photo | AFP)

Officials indicated that it is premature to determine if the assassination attempt was the work of a "lone wolf."

Donald Trump
Shooting at Trump rally

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com