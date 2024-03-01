IN PICS | Bangladesh shopping mall fire, at least 46 dead

At least 46 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire blazed through a seven-storey building in an upscale neighbourhood in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. (Photo | AP)

Fire department official Mohammad Shihab said the blaze originated in a popular biriyani restaurant in Dhaka's Bailey Road at 9:50pm Thursday (1550 GMT), and quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping scores of people. (Photo | AP)









Firefighters brought the blaze under control in two hours and rescued 75 people alive. (Photo | AP)









Locals help firefighters to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)









Family members of a victim in a fire that broke out at a commercial complex react in a hospital in Dhaka. (Photo | AP)









Officials match fingerprints to identify dead bodies of victims of a fire that broke out overnight at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)









Firefighters rescue a woman from a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)







