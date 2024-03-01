World

IN PICS | Bangladesh shopping mall fire, at least 46 dead

At least 46 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire blazed through a seven-storey building in an upscale neighbourhood in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.
Fire department official Mohammad Shihab said the blaze originated in a popular biriyani restaurant in Dhaka's Bailey Road at 9:50pm Thursday (1550 GMT), and quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping scores of people.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in two hours and rescued 75 people alive.
Locals help firefighters to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Family members of a victim in a fire that broke out at a commercial complex react in a hospital in Dhaka.
Officials match fingerprints to identify dead bodies of victims of a fire that broke out overnight at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Firefighters rescue a woman from a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Fires in apartment buildings and factory complexes are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules.
In July 2021, at least 52 people were killed including many children when a fire swept through a food processing factory.
