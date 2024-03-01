IN PICS | Bangladesh shopping mall fire, at least 46 dead

Fire department official Mohammad Shihab said the blaze originated in a popular biriyani restaurant in Dhaka's Bailey Road at 9:50pm Thursday (1550 GMT), and quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping scores of people.(Photo | AP)
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in two hours and rescued 75 people alive.(Photo | AP)
Locals help firefighters to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(Photo | AP)
Family members of a victim in a fire that broke out at a commercial complex react in a hospital in Dhaka.(Photo | AP)
Officials match fingerprints to identify dead bodies of victims of a fire that broke out overnight at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(Photo | AP)
Firefighters rescue a woman from a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(Photo | AP)
Fires in apartment buildings and factory complexes are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules.(Photo | AP)
In July 2021, at least 52 people were killed including many children when a fire swept through a food processing factory.(Photo | AP)