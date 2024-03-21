IN PICS | Boat carrying Rohingya Muslim refugees capsizes off Indonesia's coast
About 740,000 Rohingya were resettled in Bangladesh to escape the brutal counterinsurgency campaign by security forces in their homeland of Myanmar.
An Indonesian search and rescue ship on Thursday located a capsized wooden boat that had been carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees, and began pulling survivors who had been standing on its hull to safety.(Photo | AP)
10 people had been taken aboard local fishing boats and another 59 were being saved by the Indonesian craft.(Photo | AP)
Rohingya refugees rescued from their capsized boat sit in a National Search and Rescue Agency boat in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia.(Photo | AP)
Men, women and children, weak and soaked from the night’s rain, wept as the rescue operation got underway and people were taken aboard a rubber dinghy to the rescue boat.(Photo | AP)
It was unclear how many refugees were aboard the small craft when it capsized off of Indonesia’s northernmost coast on Wednesday, with six survivors initially rescued by local fishermen estimating between 60 and 100 people.(Photo | AP)
It was unclear whether all managed to cling to the capsized craft overnight or whether some had drowned.(Photo | AP)
Thousands have been trying to flee overcrowded camps in Bangladesh to neighboring countries with Indonesia seeing a spike in refugee numbers since November which prompted it to call on the international community for help. (Photo | AP)
Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency scan the horizon during the search for a boat carrying Rohingya refugees reportedly capsized in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia.(Photo | AP)