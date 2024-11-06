World

IN PICS | Donald Trump claims victory over Harris in US presidential election

Donald Trump
(Photo | AP)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
Donald Trump
(Photo | AP)

Donald Trump claimed victory and pledged to "heal" the country Wednesday as results put him on the verge of beating Kamala Harris in a stunning White House comeback.

Donald Trump
(Photo | AP)

His exuberant speech came despite the fact that only Fox News had declared him the winner, with no other US networks having made the call so far.

Donald Trump
(Photo | AP)

As jubilant supporters cheered and chanted "USA", Trump took to the stage at his campaign headquarters in Florida along with his wife Melania and several of his children.

Donald Trump
(Photo | AP)

"We are going to help our country heal," the Republican former president said.

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before."

Donald Trump
(Photo | AP)

US networks have called the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina for the 78-year-old, and he led the Democratic vice president in the others although they have not been called yet.

Donald Trump
(Photo | AP)

A Trump victory threatens to cause shockwaves around the world, as US allies in Europe and Asia fear a return of his nationalist policies and his praise of autocrats like Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump
(Photo | AP)

But the US dollar surged and bitcoin hit a record high while most equity markets advanced as traders bet on a victory for Trump as the results rolled in.

US president
Donald Trump​
2024 US Presidential Elections

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com