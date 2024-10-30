World

Flash floods in Spain sweep away cars, disrupt trains and leave several missing

Spain floods
(Photo | AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
2 min read
Spain floods
(Photo | AP)

Several people were reported missing by Spanish authorities after flash floods swept cars through village streets and disrupted rail service in large areas of eastern and southern Spain.

Spain floods
(Photo | AP)

Rushing mud-colored waters caused havoc in a huge arc of the European country, running from the provinces of Malaga in the south to Valencia in the east.

Spain floods
(Photo | AP)

Images shot by people with smartphones reproduced on Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE showed frighteningly swift waters carrying away cars and rising several feet into the lower level of homes.

Spain floods
(Photo | AP)

An emergency rescue brigade of Spain’s army deployed to help rescue efforts.

Spain floods
(Photo | AP)

Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.

Spain floods
(Photo | AP)

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. The country has recovered somewhat from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall.

Spain floods
(Photo | AP)

Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

Spain floods
Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.(Photo | AP)
Spain floods
A man walks through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain.(Photo | AP)
climate change
Spain
Flash Floods

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com