Flash floods in Spain sweep away cars, disrupt trains and leave several missing

Several people were reported missing by Spanish authorities after flash floods swept cars through village streets and disrupted rail service in large areas of eastern and southern Spain..Rushing mud-colored waters caused havoc in a huge arc of the European country, running from the provinces of Malaga in the south to Valencia in the east..Images shot by people with smartphones reproduced on Spain's national broadcaster RTVE showed frighteningly swift waters carrying away cars and rising several feet into the lower level of homes..An emergency rescue brigade of Spain's army deployed to help rescue efforts..Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain's national weather service..Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. The country has recovered somewhat from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall..Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.