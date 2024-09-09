IN PICS | Vietnam devasted by Typhoon Yagi; death toll crosses 59

A bridge collapsed and a bus was swept away by flooding Monday as more rain fell on northern Vietnam from a former typhoon that has caused at least 59 deaths.
Nine people died during the typhoon, which made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday before weakening to a depression, and 50 others died during the consequent floods and landslides.
A passenger bus carrying 20 people was swept into a flooded stream by a landslide in mountainous Cao Bang province Monday morning. Rescuers were deployed but landslides blocked the path to where the incident took place.
In Phu Tho province, rescue operations were continuing after a steel bridge over the engorged Red River collapsed Monday morning. Reports said 10 cars and trucks along with two motorbikes fell into the river.
Three people were pulled out of the river and taken to the hospital, but 13 others were missing.
Typhoon Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit Vietnam in decades when it made landfall Saturday with winds up to 149 kph (92 mph).
Yagi also damaged agricultural land, nearly 116,192 hectares where rice is mostly grown. Before hitting Vietnam, Yagi caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines last week and four deaths in southern China.