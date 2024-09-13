IN PICS | Vietnam typhoon: Death toll rises to 233 as more bodies found in areas hit by landslides and floods

The death toll in the aftermath of a typhoon in Vietnam climbed to 233 on Friday as rescue workers recovered more bodies from areas hit by landslides and flash floods.
Flood waters from the swollen Red River in the capital, Hanoi, were beginning to recede, but many neighborhoods remained inundated and farther north experts were predicting it could still be days before any relief is in sight.
Typhoon Yagi made landfall September 7, starting a week of heavy rains that have triggered flash floods and landslides, particularly in Vietnam's mountainous north.
Across Vietnam, 103 people are still listed as missing and more than 800 have been injured.
Most fatalities have come in the province of Lao Cai, where a flash flood swept away the entire hamlet of Lang Nu.
Roads to Lang Nu have been badly damaged, making it impossible to bring in heavy equipment to aid in the rescue effort.
The effects of the typhoon, the strongest to hit Vietnam in decades, were also being felt across the region, with flooding and landslides in northern Thailand, Laos and northeastern Myanmar.
International aid has been flowing into Vietnam in the aftermath of Yagi, with Australia already delivering humanitarian supplies as part of $2 million in assistance.
South Korea has also pledged $2 million in humanitarian aid, and the U.S. Embassy said Friday it would provide $1 million in support through the U.S. Agency for International Development.