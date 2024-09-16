World

IN PICS | Flooding in Central Europe leaves 5 dead in Poland and 1 in Czech Republic

Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
Massive flooding in Central Europe killed five more people in Poland and one in Czech Republic.

The number of flood victims in southwestern Poland rose from one to five after the body of a surgeon returning from hospital duty was found in the town of Nysa, firefighters said.

Earlier, the bodies of two women and two men were found separately in the towns of Bielsko-Biala and Lądek-Zdrój and in two villages.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened an emergency government session to consider special measures to speed up financial and other support to flooding victims.

A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

After flooding hit Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, it might impact Slovakia and Hungary next as a result of a low-pressure system from northern Italy that has been dumping record rainfall in the region since Thursday.

A helicopter hovers over flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
A resident looks at his damaged car after recent floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
A resident struggles through mud to his house after recent floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
