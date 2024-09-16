IN PICS | Flooding in Central Europe leaves 5 dead in Poland and 1 in Czech Republic

Massive flooding in Central Europe killed five more people in Poland and one in Czech Republic.
(Photo | AP)
The number of flood victims in southwestern Poland rose from one to five after the body of a surgeon returning from hospital duty was found in the town of Nysa, firefighters said.
(Photo | AP)
Earlier, the bodies of two women and two men were found separately in the towns of Bielsko-Biala and Lądek-Zdrój and in two villages.
(Photo | AP)
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened an emergency government session to consider special measures to speed up financial and other support to flooding victims.
(Photo | AP)
A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
(Photo | AP)
After flooding hit Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, it might impact Slovakia and Hungary next as a result of a low-pressure system from northern Italy that has been dumping record rainfall in the region since Thursday.
A helicopter hovers over flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic.(Photo | AP)
A resident looks at his damaged car after recent floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic.(Photo | AP)
A resident struggles through mud to his house after recent floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic.(Photo | AP)