IN PICS | Hurricane Helene inundates the southeastern US

Thomas Chaves and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves's mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood in St. Petersburg, Florida.(Photo | AP)
Massive Hurricane Helene crashed into Florida's sparsely populated Big Bend region, bringing storm surge and high winds across the state's Gulf Coast communities before ripping into southern Georgia. The storm has been blamed for at least 40 deaths
Residents wade through a street flooded in the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba.(Photo | AP)
A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on it after Hurricane Helene moved through the area in Valdosta, Georgia.(Photo | AP)
This photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (USCGSoutheast) shows a man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida.(Photo | AP)
Destruction to the Faraway Inn Cottages and Motel is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Florida.(Photo | AP)
Foundations and steps to buildings that were destroyed by the storm surge from Hurricane Helene are seen along the shoreline in the aftermath of the storm, in Cedar Key, Florida.(Photo | AP)
Jamir Lewis wades through floodwaters with his two daughters, Nylah and Aria, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Crystal River, Florida.(Photo | AP)
The business Chez What is seen after of Hurricane Helene moved through the area Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Georgia.(Photo | AP)
A partially submerged vehicle sits in flood water from after Hurricane Helene passed the area, in Atlanta.(Photo | AP)
A resident leads his pig through a street flooded in the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba.(Photo | AP)