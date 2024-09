IN PICS | Nepal flood deaths reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal reached 193 while recovery and rescue work stepped up. (Photo | AP)











Earthmovers remove mangled automobile debris from a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP) Police said in a statement that 31 people were still reported missing and 96 people were injured.

People watch earthmovers removing automobile debris and the dead bodies of victims trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)