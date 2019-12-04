Home Good News

Nagpur cops announce drop facility for stranded women at night

Police commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay said the measure was necessary to boost women's confidence in the aftermath of the Hyderabad incident.

MUMBAI: Against the backdrop of horrific rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the police in Maharashtra's Nagpur city have launched a new initiative: transport facility for women stranded in lonely places at night.

Police commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay said the measure was necessary to boost women's confidence in the aftermath of the Hyderabad incident.

As per his directive, issued two days ago, if a woman dials `100' or calls up a nearby police station between 9 pm to 5 am saying she wants to go to a particular place but there is no safe transport option, a beat marshal will reach the spot to help her.

If needed, a police vehicle with a woman cop will drop her at her destination.

The gruesome rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian by four men in Hyderabad last week led to nation-wide outrage and put a question mark on women's safety in cities.

"After that incident, there was an environment of fear among women. There was a need to boost their confidence and with this initiative they will feel safe and secure," commissioner Upadhyay told PTI.

"We are getting good response from women to this move," he said, claiming it could be a first of its kind initiative in any metro city of the state.

The Nagpur police already has anti-eve teasing Damini squads, Bharosa Cell and Women Safety Committees for the assistance of women in distress, he said.

To ensure women's safety, the police has started patrolling between 8 pm to 11 pm near open places, grounds and secluded spots, he said.

Action is taken against those who are found drinking in open places or at secluded spots, the commissioner added.

TAGS
nagpur police Hyderabad vet rape Hyderabad Vet Murder
